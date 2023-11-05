Salaar to Jawan: Top 10 most expensive OTT deals of new movies
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023
SRK's film sold to Netflix for Rs. 250 crores.
Reportedly, Prabhas starrer has been sold to Netflix for Rs. 162 crores.
Rajinikanth's Jailer has been sold to Prime Video at Rs. 100 crores.
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's film sold to Netflix at Rs. 60-70 crores.
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has been sold to Prime Video for Rs. 100 crores.
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer sold to Prime Video for Rs. 350 crores.
KGF 2 has been sold to Prime Video for Rs. 320 crores.
Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb sold to Rs. 125 crores to Hotstar.
Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India has been sold to Hotstar at Rs. 110 crores.
Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 has been sold to Hotstar at Rs. 70 crores.
