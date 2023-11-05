Salaar to Jawan: Top 10 most expensive OTT deals of new movies

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023

SRK's film sold to Netflix for Rs. 250 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, Prabhas starrer has been sold to Netflix for Rs. 162 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth's Jailer has been sold to Prime Video at Rs. 100 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's film sold to Netflix at Rs. 60-70 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has been sold to Prime Video for Rs. 100 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer sold to Prime Video for Rs. 350 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2 has been sold to Prime Video for Rs. 320 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb sold to Rs. 125 crores to Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India has been sold to Hotstar at Rs. 110 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 has been sold to Hotstar at Rs. 70 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Paatal Lok 2 new season to be 'another beast'; maker Avinash Arun reveals release details

 

 Find Out More