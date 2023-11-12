Salaar to Kalki 2898 AD, check out the Top 8 South Indian films fans are eagerly waiting for

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Fans are very excited for Allu Arjun’s next superhit venture.

Thangalaan: This is a Tamil period action drama featuring Vikram and Pasupathy.

Salaar: Prabhas’s much awaited film is what every fan is looking forward to.

Game Changer: A political action thriller movie with Ram Charan as its lead is already creating a buzz.

Dhruva Natchathiram: It's all set to release in 2023 with Vikram as its lead hero.

Captain Miller: An exciting action film which will have Dhanush as the main hero is all ready for this year's release.

Kalki 2898 AD: An epic science fiction film which might be interesting to watch is highly awaited by the fans.

Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu with an amazing cast will be coming to the screen super soon.

