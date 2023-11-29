Salaar to Kantara 2: Check insane budgets of South Indian upcoming new movies
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
South Indian movies have been taking the Box Office by storm lately with their hit productions.
This year only we saw two of the biggest blockbusters released from the Southern industry namely Jailer and Leo.
Let's take a look at the upcoming movies of the South and the amount that went behind their production.
The Southern industry will be looking to continue this trend as more hit movies are on the way from them.
Pushpa: The Rule will be looking to replicate the success of Pushpa. The production has splashed 500 crore while the first one only took 60 crores.
Prabhas' upcoming movie Salaar which should release this year only apparently has cost the production 400 crores.
Another movie by Prabhas that is also said to be the most expensive movie to date is Kalki 2898 AD, reportedly made on a budget of 700 crores.
Suriya’s Kanguva also joins the big budget club as it is reportedly being made with the cost of 350 crores.
Starring Dhanush in the lead role, Captain Miller is all set to be an action blockbuster that is made at a cost of 60 crores.
With the total amount of movies amounting to over 2000 crores, the southern industry is all set to challenge Bollywood.
