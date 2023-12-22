Salaar Top 8 Spoiler Free highlights of Prabhas' new movie you can't miss
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2023
It's Salaar day! Prabhas' new movie helmed by Prashanth Neel has released in the theatres.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar is trending on social media with fans only saying good things about the film. Well, here are some spoiler free highlights.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar is a full-on action dhamaka. Prabhas action scenes will leave you awe inspired.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas' intense look and swag is a treat for all Rebel star' fans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The background music of Salaar will keep you thrilled throughout. The film's music has been composed by Ravi Basrur.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of Salaar is intriguing and you'd be waiting to know 'what next?'
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Loved KGF? Salaar just takes things a notch higher. KGF was also directed by Prashanth Neel.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Remember how you'd felt when Baahubali had ended on a cliff hanger? Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire end will give you similar feels.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas and Prithviraj's bromance is a delight. Two dishy men in one frame is fire.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The VFX of Salaar is extraordinary. The phenomenal visuals bring out the right feels.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan and many others in pivotal roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now, all are waiting for Salaar' box office report. It is expected to take a great start.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Arbaaz Khan to get married to girlfriend Sshura? Know more personal details about their marriage
Find Out More