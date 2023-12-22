Salaar Top 8 Spoiler Free highlights of Prabhas' new movie you can't miss

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2023

It's Salaar day! Prabhas' new movie helmed by Prashanth Neel has released in the theatres.

Salaar is trending on social media with fans only saying good things about the film. Well, here are some spoiler free highlights.

Salaar is a full-on action dhamaka. Prabhas action scenes will leave you awe inspired.

Prabhas' intense look and swag is a treat for all Rebel star' fans.

The background music of Salaar will keep you thrilled throughout. The film's music has been composed by Ravi Basrur.

The story of Salaar is intriguing and you'd be waiting to know 'what next?'

Loved KGF? Salaar just takes things a notch higher. KGF was also directed by Prashanth Neel.

Remember how you'd felt when Baahubali had ended on a cliff hanger? Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire end will give you similar feels.

Prabhas and Prithviraj's bromance is a delight. Two dishy men in one frame is fire.

The VFX of Salaar is extraordinary. The phenomenal visuals bring out the right feels.

Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan and many others in pivotal roles.

Now, all are waiting for Salaar' box office report. It is expected to take a great start.

