Here’s when Salaar trailer starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan will be out?

The much-awaited Salaar trailer starring Prabhas will reportedly release in October.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Big year for Prabhas

Salaar Part One: Ceasefire marks Prabhas’ second big screen outing in 2023 after the magnum opus, Adipurush.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar Teaser

A special teaser of the film was released by the makers in July to give fans a glimpse into the power-packed action film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Record breaking views

The video became the most viewed Indian movie teaser with over 83 million views and 1.67 million likes in the first 24 hours.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trailer release date

The much-awaited trailer of Salaar will reportedly release this month.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Special surprise for Prabhas fans

The makers are planning to give Prabhas fans a double treat on his birthday and will reportedly release the trailer on October 23.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trailer 2 to be out before Salaar release

Reportedly, trailer 2 of Salaar will be released by the makers days before the film’s theatrical release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cast

Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's power duo

The film marks Prabhas' first-time collaboration with KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar release date

The film will release worldwide on December 22, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Box office clash

Salaar will face a tough box office clash against Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Both films will release on the same day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan actress Deepika Padukone and other Top 10 Bollywood celebs who are only 12th pass

 

 Find Out More