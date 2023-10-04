Here’s when Salaar trailer starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan will be out?

The much-awaited Salaar trailer starring Prabhas will reportedly release in October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
Salaar Part One: Ceasefire marks Prabhas’ second big screen outing in 2023 after the magnum opus, Adipurush.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A special teaser of the film was released by the makers in July to give fans a glimpse into the power-packed action film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The video became the most viewed Indian movie teaser with over 83 million views and 1.67 million likes in the first 24 hours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The much-awaited trailer of Salaar will reportedly release this month.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers are planning to give Prabhas fans a double treat on his birthday and will reportedly release the trailer on October 23.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, trailer 2 of Salaar will be released by the makers days before the film’s theatrical release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film marks Prabhas' first-time collaboration with KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film will release worldwide on December 22, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar will face a tough box office clash against Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Both films will release on the same day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
