Salaar vs Dunki: Prabhas' film beats Shah Rukh Khan starrer already?

Salaar and Dunki have registered the biggest clash at the box office and became the most talked subject

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023

Upcoming biggest clash

Indian cinema is foreseeing a biggest clash between Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Tollywood pan-India star Prabhas.

SRK and Prabhas clash

SRK’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar two biggest films of Indian cinema will lock horns at the box office in December 203.

Dunki vs Salaar

Dunki vs Salaar has become the talk of the town as people are wondering who will win at the box office.

Salaar already beats Dunki?

Prabhas' Salaar has garnered over 357k interests on BookMyShow, while SRK's Dunki has only 67k interests.

Competitive debate

Ever since the release date of 22nd December was announced, there has been ongoing discussion regarding the competitive edge of both movies at the box office.

SRK and Prabhas previous movies records

Talking about the box office output will also have to consider Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas’ previous movie results.

Shah Rukh Khan BO status

Shah Rukh Khan delivered two movies Jawan and Pathaan this year and both have been blockbusters.

Prabhas BO status

Prabhas’ last film was Adipurush which failed to impress the audience instead became a controversial subject.

Jawan and Pathaan

Pathaan released in January collected Rs 1050 crore worldwide, on the other hand, at global box office Jawan has collected Rs 1055 crore and counting.

Adipurush

Prabhas last movie Adiprush made a worldwide collection of Rs 386.76 crore according to Sacnilk reports.

Box office race

Citing Dunki and Salaar massive craze and two actors box office status it is now difficult to say who may win.

