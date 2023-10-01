Salaar vs Dunki: Prabhas' film beats Shah Rukh Khan starrer already?

Salaar and Dunki have registered the biggest clash at the box office and became the most talked subjectSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023
Indian cinema is foreseeing a biggest clash between Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Tollywood pan-India star Prabhas.
SRK's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar two biggest films of Indian cinema will lock horns at the box office in December 203.
Dunki vs Salaar has become the talk of the town as people are wondering who will win at the box office.
Prabhas' Salaar has garnered over 357k interests on BookMyShow, while SRK's Dunki has only 67k interests.
Ever since the release date of 22nd December was announced, there has been ongoing discussion regarding the competitive edge of both movies at the box office.
Talking about the box office output will also have to consider Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas' previous movie results.
Shah Rukh Khan delivered two movies Jawan and Pathaan this year and both have been blockbusters.
Prabhas' last film was Adipurush which failed to impress the audience instead became a controversial subject.
Pathaan released in January collected Rs 1050 crore worldwide, on the other hand, at global box office Jawan has collected Rs 1055 crore and counting.
Prabhas last movie Adiprush made a worldwide collection of Rs 386.76 crore according to Sacnilk reports.
Citing Dunki and Salaar massive craze and two actors box office status it is now difficult to say who may win.
