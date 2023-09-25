Salaar vs Dunki: Prabhas new movie to release alongside Shah Rukh Khan starrer; to end 2023 in the biggest box office clash? 

If reports are anything to go by Prabhas is going to clash with Shah Rukh Khan at the box office before 2023 ends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Dunki locked and loaded

At the success press conference of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed Dunki's release around Christmas. It will be released on 22nd December 2023.

Salaar new release date 

As per Taran Adarsh, Prabhas starrer makers are eyeing for Christmas release too. 

Salaar to arrive on Christmas? 

As per Taran, the exhibitors have received a mail stating that Salaar Cease Fire will arrive on 22nd December.  

Dunki is the most awaited 

Shah Rukh Khan starrer is the third movie of 2023. And fans are pretty excited about the same. 

Rajkumar Hirani movie 

The director is quite famous and known for blockbusters. After 2018, he is directing a movie called Dunki. 

Salaar vs Dunki 

The trade expert also claimed that an official announcement will be made by Hombale Films on the 29th of September. 

Salaar delay 

The movie was originally scheduled for release on 28th September but got delayed. As per reports, the climax has to be reshot. 

Prabhas' much anticipated movie 

Prabhas' last few films have had poor performance at the box office. And fans have pinned hopes on the Prashanth Neel directorial. 

Salaar movie deets 

As per recent reports, Salaar team has to receive about 600 VFX shots of the film alongside the reshoot which is delaying the movie. 

Dunki hype online 

With the super success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of Dunki to end the year on a sky-high note. 

Clash of Titans 

If Salaar really releases on 22nd December and if Dunki maintains the release too, it's gonna be one epic clash at the box office. 

Dunki vs Salaar

Will Salaar or Dunki postpone their date or will the movies release and end 2023 with a BANG! Let's wait and watch. 

