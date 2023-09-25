Salaar vs Dunki: Prabhas new movie to release alongside Shah Rukh Khan starrer; to end 2023 in the biggest box office clash? 

If reports are anything to go by Prabhas is going to clash with Shah Rukh Khan at the box office before 2023 ends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
At the success press conference of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed Dunki's release around Christmas. It will be released on 22nd December 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Taran Adarsh, Prabhas starrer makers are eyeing for Christmas release too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Taran, the exhibitors have received a mail stating that Salaar Cease Fire will arrive on 22nd December.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan starrer is the third movie of 2023. And fans are pretty excited about the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The director is quite famous and known for blockbusters. After 2018, he is directing a movie called Dunki.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The trade expert also claimed that an official announcement will be made by Hombale Films on the 29th of September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie was originally scheduled for release on 28th September but got delayed. As per reports, the climax has to be reshot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas' last few films have had poor performance at the box office. And fans have pinned hopes on the Prashanth Neel directorial.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per recent reports, Salaar team has to receive about 600 VFX shots of the film alongside the reshoot which is delaying the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With the super success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of Dunki to end the year on a sky-high note.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If Salaar really releases on 22nd December and if Dunki maintains the release too, it's gonna be one epic clash at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Salaar or Dunki postpone their date or will the movies release and end 2023 with a BANG! Let's wait and watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!