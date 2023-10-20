Salaar vs Dunki: Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to the big clash

Salaar vs Dunki: Prithviraj Sukumaran who plays the role of Vardharaj in the Prabhas, Prashanth Neel movie said he was looking forward to the clash, and he would watch both the filmsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023
Salaar actor Prithviraj Sukumaran spoke about the Salaar Vs Dunki clashSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He said that he was very excited as two of India's biggest films were clashingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Prithviraj Sukumaran said he will watch both the filmsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing Vardharaj Mannar in SalaarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are coming together for first time for DunkiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is a comedy cum emotional drama about illegal immigrationSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan is the Indian star of the year with hits like Pathaan and JawanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Prashanth Neel has made monstrous hits like the KGF seriesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems one extra scene was shot for the climax in Ramoji Studio, HyderabadSource: Bollywoodlife.com
All eyes will be on this epic clash in the month of DecemberSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!