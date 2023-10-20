Salaar vs Dunki: Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to the big clash

Salaar vs Dunki: Prithviraj Sukumaran who plays the role of Vardharaj in the Prabhas, Prashanth Neel movie said he was looking forward to the clash, and he would watch both the films

Urmimala Banerjee

Salaar Vs Dunki

Salaar actor Prithviraj Sukumaran spoke about the Salaar Vs Dunki clash

Mega December

He said that he was very excited as two of India's biggest films were clashing

Cheering for both

Prithviraj Sukumaran said he will watch both the films

Salaar, Dunki big clash

Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing Vardharaj Mannar in Salaar

Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are coming together for first time for Dunki

Dunki plot

The movie is a comedy cum emotional drama about illegal immigration

Superb 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is the Indian star of the year with hits like Pathaan and Jawan

Salaar maker

Prashanth Neel has made monstrous hits like the KGF series

Salaar add ons

It seems one extra scene was shot for the climax in Ramoji Studio, Hyderabad

Salaar Vs Dunki clash

All eyes will be on this epic clash in the month of December

