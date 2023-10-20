Salaar vs Dunki: Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to the big clash

Salaar vs Dunki: Prithviraj Sukumaran who plays the role of Vardharaj in the Prabhas, Prashanth Neel movie said he was looking forward to the clash, and he would watch both the films

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023