Salaar Vs Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas' clash to impact THESE films releasing in December 2023

Salaar Vs Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas clashing at the box office has left makers of these movies worried. We might hear of some date changes soon

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023

Salaar Vs Dunki

Salaar Vs Dunki is the biggest clash of Indian cinema in ages

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dunki

After two Rs 1000 crore films, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his first with Rajkumar Hirani

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar

Prabhas fans have huge expectations from the Prashanth Neel movie

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dunki's date

Shah Rukh Khan had decided the date of December 22, 2023 much in advance

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

The Jason Momoa film is going to get limited screens due to this clash

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harom Hara

Sudheer Babu and Gnanasagar Dwaraka's film is coming in the same weekend

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saindhav

Venkatesh and Shraddha Srinath's Saindhav will also come on December 23, 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hi Nanna

Nani and Mrunal Thakur's Hi Nanna is also looking at releasing at that time

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Extra Ordinary Man

We have to see if Nithiin decides to shift his action film, Extra Ordinary Man

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Captain Miller

Dhanush's Captain Miller will come on December 15, a week before the clash

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan to Gadar 2: Top 10 films of 2023 that did a great business at the box office

 

 Find Out More