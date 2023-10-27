Salaar vs Dunki: Shruti Haasan unfazed with the clash; opens up on being called 'Goth Papa'

Shruti Haasan is known for being in love with the Goth culture, the actress has opened up on Salaar's clash with Dunki and more...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
Shruti Haasan will play Aadya in Prabhas starrer action thriller movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress brushed off the clash saying that she is only concerned about her upcoming film which they have been making for a long time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OneIndia report quotes Shruti calling Salaar a Prashanth Neel and Prabhas film but at the same time, she also calls it a Prithviraj film and her movie. However, she admits Salaar is for Prabhas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan describes the Salaar set as a huge action-filled one, with portions which had action and violence and had things flying all around and blowing up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress confesses that a female-led movie will not get the budget of Salaar. But hope it will change in future.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress shares that what matters is people-led films and stories rather than assigning a movie to a specific gender.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti shares that these days the idea of bold, modern women is reduced to someone who is sexually liberated and is seen downing the shots.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan recently released Monster Machine which showcases a different side of her personality.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti reveals her father Kamal Haasan is a brilliant singer and boasts about seeing Asha Bhosale and SP Balasubramanium in her house often.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti confesses being influenced by RD Burman, Ilayaraja, Chris Cornell and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan is called Goth Papa by her fans and she says it is the best name anyone has bestowed on her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti shares people still call her Churail (witch) which she takes as a compliment. She would rather be a misunderstood witch than a conformist woman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!