Salaar Vs Dunki: Top 10 reasons for Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas box office face-off

Salaar Vs Dunki: Here are a few reasons why the makers of Prabhas, Shruti Haasan's movie might have decided to take on Dunki at the box office

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Salaar Vs Dunki

It is being reported that it will be Salaar Vs Dunki on Christmas 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dunki release date

Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani revealed the date a year ago

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar's sudden decision

Trade experts feel this decision of Salaar makers will harm both the films

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dunki postponement

Everyone is wondering if the makers of Dunki will push the film now to 2024

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hype Factor

Salaar makers know clashing with Dunki will mean endless buzz around Salaar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blocked date

Hombale Films have already blocked December 23, 2023 date for their other movie Yuva

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No clarity on Kalki 2898 AD

There is no final decision on if Prabhas, Nag Ashwin's VFX heavy film will indeed release in Jan 2024

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas needs a hit

It would do the superstar a world of good to have a hit before Kalki 2898 AD

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Overdose of SRK?

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in extended cameo in Tiger 3 too

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK on a roll

Shah Rukh Khan has become first Indian star to deliver two Rs 1000 cr films in a year

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK's overseas pull

While Prabhas has a tremendous fan base, SRK is loved globally

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan box office collection day 19: Shah Rukh Khan film to defeat Gadar 2, Pathaan by this day?

 

 Find Out More