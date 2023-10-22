Salaar vs Dunki: Top 10 reasons why clash won't affect box office potential of SRK, Prabhas' films

Two highly awaited films Dunki and Salaar will have a big BO clash during Christmas this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar will have a big BO clash releasing on 22nd December 2023 however it won’t affect their respective potential.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas both have dedicated and massive fan followings, and their fans are likely to support their respective films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both movies belong to different genres, with Salaar likely being an action-oriented film and Dunki targeting a different audience with its content. This means they cater to diverse tastes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If both films are releasing on a festive weekend, it can benefit both as people are more inclined to watch movies during holidays.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While opening day numbers may differ, the first weekend is crucial to determine which film has struck a chord with the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas have immense star power and a loyal fan base, which can drive the initial box office performance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has delivered 2 consecutive hits Pathaan and Jawan, and there's a lot of anticipation surrounding his upcoming film, making it a highly awaited project.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Although the last few movies tanked at BO, Prabhas is known for his action hero image, and Salaar has the potential to bring him back in a role that fans adore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF, has set high expectations, and his involvement in Salaar adds to the excitement.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkumar Hirani is known for his unique style of filmmaking, and it's the first time he is collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan. This makes Dunki even more intriguing for the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!