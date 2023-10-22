Salaar vs Dunki: Top 10 reasons why clash won't affect box office potential of SRK, Prabhas' films

Two highly awaited films Dunki and Salaar will have a big BO clash during Christmas this year.

Oct 22, 2023

Salaar vs Dunki box office clash

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar will have a big BO clash releasing on 22nd December 2023 however it won’t affect their respective potential.

Separate Fan Following

Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas both have dedicated and massive fan followings, and their fans are likely to support their respective films.

Different Genres

Both movies belong to different genres, with Salaar likely being an action-oriented film and Dunki targeting a different audience with its content. This means they cater to diverse tastes.

Festive Weekend Release

If both films are releasing on a festive weekend, it can benefit both as people are more inclined to watch movies during holidays.

First Weekend Crucial

While opening day numbers may differ, the first weekend is crucial to determine which film has struck a chord with the audience.

Star Power

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas have immense star power and a loyal fan base, which can drive the initial box office performance.

Shah Rukh Khan's Track Record

Shah Rukh Khan has delivered 2 consecutive hits Pathaan and Jawan, and there's a lot of anticipation surrounding his upcoming film, making it a highly awaited project.

Prabhas as an Action Hero

Although the last few movies tanked at BO, Prabhas is known for his action hero image, and Salaar has the potential to bring him back in a role that fans adore.

Director Prashanth Neel

Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF, has set high expectations, and his involvement in Salaar adds to the excitement.

Rajkumar Hirani's Style

Rajkumar Hirani is known for his unique style of filmmaking, and it's the first time he is collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan. This makes Dunki even more intriguing for the audience.

