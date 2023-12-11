Salaar vs Dunki: When Shah Rukh Khan film clashed with Prashanth Neel's KGF at the box office
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is all set to release on December 21, and the expectations are already high after Pathaan and Jawan being huge hits.
But, Dunki is not the only movie that is releasing on December 21, as Prabhas’ Salaar is also set to clash with Dunki on the same day.
5 years ago in 2018, we saw a very similar thing happen with SRK’s Zero and KGF Chapter One being released on the same day.
Expectations weren’t really high from KGF but Prashanth Neel’s movie took everyone by surprise.
Both KGF and upcoming film Salaar are directed by Prashanth Neel, adding a peculiar coincidence to the clash.
Box Office Opening: Zero opened at 20.14 crore while KGF collected 2.10 crore in Hindi, a notable feat for a Kannada film.
Weekend Collections for Zero amassed 59.07 crore for the weekend, while KGF maintained steady figures at 9.20 crore.
Zero and KGF accumulated 89 crore and 21.11 crore respectively in their first week.
On the eighth day, KGF surpassed Zero, collecting 1.25 crore compared to Zero's struggling numbers.
KGF emerged as a surprise hit as it collected 44.09 crores in Hindi while Zero’s run was labelled as a disaster as it ended at 97.50 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan took a much-needed break after Zero being a flop.
After five years, Shah Rukh Khan returned with all guns blazing, releasing Pathaan and Jawan both being blockbuster hits.
With Dunki, will SRK beat Neel at the box office and emerge as the asli winner?
