Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more top 10 Bollywood celebs who were schoolmates

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor were in the same class at Cathedral and John Connon School.

Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor

Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor were schoolmates in Mumbai’s Arya Vidya Mandir.

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan went to St Anne’s school in Mumbai and were also in the same class.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday happen to be schoolmates from the Dhirubhai Ambani International School

Hrithik Roshan and Uday Chopra

Hrithik Roshan and Uday Chopra attended Bombay Scottish School together.

Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna

Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna happen to be friends since their days in Panchgani’s New Era High School.

Ranbir Kapoor and Avantika Malik

Ranbir Kapoor and Avantika Malik were together at Bombay Scottish School.

Aryan Khan and Navya Navli Nanda

Aryan Khan and Navya Navli Nanda were schoolmates at Sevenoaks School, in London.

Athiya Shetty and Krishna Shroff

Athiya Shetty and Krishna Shroff friendship dates back to their American School of Bombay days.

