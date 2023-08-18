Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more top 10 Bollywood celebs who were schoolmates

Bollywood celebs who studied together in same schoolSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor were in the same class at Cathedral and John Connon School.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor were schoolmates in Mumbai’s Arya Vidya Mandir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Aamir Khan went to St Anne’s school in Mumbai and were also in the same class.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday happen to be schoolmates from the Dhirubhai Ambani International SchoolSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Uday Chopra attended Bombay Scottish School together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna happen to be friends since their days in Panchgani’s New Era High School.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Avantika Malik were together at Bombay Scottish School.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aryan Khan and Navya Navli Nanda were schoolmates at Sevenoaks School, in London.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Athiya Shetty and Krishna Shroff friendship dates back to their American School of Bombay days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
