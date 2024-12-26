Salman Khan's adorable family pictures prove that bhaijaan has a heart of gold
Sanskruti Nemane
Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2024
Salman Khan will celebrate his birthday tomorrow. The actor will turn 59 years old. He has been into many controversies but his family has always been with her. He is a complete family man and these pictures are proof.
Salman Khan is very close to his father, Salim Khan. The way he takes care of his father is so adorable to see. Even at this age, he is always scared of his father and makes sure he never hurts him.
This picture of Salman Khan with his mother is too cute to handle. This clearly shows how much he respects and loves his parents.
The brothers and sisters are also very close. This happy family picture with the dearest dad is the best.
The family that eats together stays together! Salman has shared this many times that they often have get together at home. This shows their close bonds.
Salman is also very close to his sister, Arpita Khan. He has always supported her in everything and even Arpita has always been there.
This picture of Salman Khan with Arpita and her newborn baby is the cutest.
Have you guys seen anything cuter than this photo? His nephew, Ahil once came on the Bigg Boss sets and it was a beautiful moment.
This throwback picture of Salman Khan with his nephews has our heart. He definitely would be the best dad ever.
All we can say for this is ‘awww..’ He is just too cute with kids.
