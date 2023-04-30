TOP 10 Awkward Pics: Salman, Aishwarya and more 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2023

Neetu Kapoor seems scared to light the oil lamp.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tabu seems scared of the carpet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shehnaaz Gill laughing at someone who cracked a joke. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt looks like she missed her flight. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sohail Khan is ready to run away!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan is bored of the 'Jaan' question. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Palak Tiwari looks like she is at the wrong venue and realised later. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya wants to show her thumkas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raghav Juyal needs to know the location of the men who proposed to Shehnaaz Gill. Just for laughs! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidyut Jamwal is a superhero, hence proven. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses who are the most educated

 

 Find Out More