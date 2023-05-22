Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more top 10 best on screen jodis that light up the screen

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023

Bollywood has some of the best on-screen jodis and we compiled a list of the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

People wish to see Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan back on screen together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor together would still light up the screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon will put the screens on fire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have a sizzling chemistry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit are the most loved on-screen couple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol would never get old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt make the best duo on screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Govinda and Karishma Kapoor are iconic pairs in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have lit the screens with their chemistry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla make the best combination together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next:

 

 Find Out More