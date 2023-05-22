Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more top 10 best on screen jodis that light up the screen
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023
Bollywood has some of the best on-screen jodis and we compiled a list of the same.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
People wish to see Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan back on screen together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor together would still light up the screen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon will put the screens on fire.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have a sizzling chemistry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit are the most loved on-screen couple.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol would never get old.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt make the best duo on screen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Govinda and Karishma Kapoor are iconic pairs in Bollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have lit the screens with their chemistry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla make the best combination together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next:
Find Out More