Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebs gearing up for sequels of their hit films

Here is a list of Bollywood celebs who are coming up with sequels of their movies.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is looking forward to the release of Tiger 3 extending the famous film series.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is also extending his action film franchise with Singham Again.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is coming up with the second part of the action thriller War.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will return with the horror comedy flick Stree 2 in 2024.

Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi is gearing up for the sequel of Jolly LLB, after headlining the first part he will return in Jolly LLB 3.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is all set for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to release next year after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Pulkit Samrat - Pankaj Tripathi

The Fukrey gang including Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chadha, is back with another chapter Fukrey 3.

Anurag Basu

Director Anurag Basu is all set for Metro… In Dino, a sequel to Life In A… Metro.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is coming up with a maximum number of sequels of his movies including, Welcome 3, Housefull 4, Hera Pheri 3, Awara Pagal Deewana, Jolly LLB 3, and Rowdy Rathore 2.

