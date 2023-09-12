Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebs gearing up for sequels of their hit films

Here is a list of Bollywood celebs who are coming up with sequels of their movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
Salman Khan is looking forward to the release of Tiger 3 extending the famous film series.
Akshay Kumar is returning with the sequel of the much-awaited comedy flick Hera Pheri 3.
Ajay Devgn is also extending his action film franchise with Singham Again.
Hrithik Roshan is coming up with the second part of the action thriller War.
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will return with the horror comedy flick Stree 2 in 2024.
Arshad Warsi is gearing up for the sequel of Jolly LLB, after headlining the first part he will return in Jolly LLB 3.
Kartik Aaryan is all set for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to release next year after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
The Fukrey gang including Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chadha, is back with another chapter Fukrey 3.
Director Anurag Basu is all set for Metro… In Dino, a sequel to Life In A… Metro.
Akshay Kumar is coming up with a maximum number of sequels of his movies including, Welcome 3, Housefull 4, Hera Pheri 3, Awara Pagal Deewana, Jolly LLB 3, and Rowdy Rathore 2.
