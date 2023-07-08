Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar's 90s heroines and how they looked then vs now

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2023

Ayesha Jhulka has delivered hits like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Khiladi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raveena Tandon has now made a comeback to movies with KGF Chapter 2.

Mahima Chaudhry has featured in some Bollywood hits like Pardes, Dhadkan and Dil Hai Tumhaara.

Urmila Matondkar delivered movies like Rangeela and Judaai.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ruled Bollywood then and continues to rule our hearts.

Namrata Shirodkar was a known heroine in 90s she later got married to Mahesh Babu.

Juhi Chawla is one of the best actress Bollywood has got.

Shilpa Shetty now hosts TV reality shows.

Kajol was one of the leading actresses in the 90s.

Manisha Koirala was a stunner then and is even today.

Anu Aggarwal got famous with her 1990s musical hit Aashiqui.

Meenakshi Seshadri has appeared in popular movies like Damini, Ghayal and Shahenshah.

