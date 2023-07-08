Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar's 90s heroines and how they looked then vs now
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2023
Ayesha Jhulka has delivered hits like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Khiladi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raveena Tandon has now made a comeback to movies with KGF Chapter 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahima Chaudhry has featured in some Bollywood hits like Pardes, Dhadkan and Dil Hai Tumhaara.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urmila Matondkar delivered movies like Rangeela and Judaai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ruled Bollywood then and continues to rule our hearts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Namrata Shirodkar was a known heroine in 90s she later got married to Mahesh Babu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Juhi Chawla is one of the best actress Bollywood has got.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty now hosts TV reality shows.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol was one of the leading actresses in the 90s.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha Koirala was a stunner then and is even today.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anu Aggarwal got famous with her 1990s musical hit Aashiqui.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meenakshi Seshadri has appeared in popular movies like Damini, Ghayal and Shahenshah.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 superstars of Indian cinema according to ChatGPT; is your fave on the list?
Find Out More