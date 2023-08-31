Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt Inshallah to finally be made?

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's film, Inshallah was stalled in 2019. However, the rumours about the film being made again are doing rounds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023
Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt were supposed to collaborate for Inshallah. However, the film was stalled in 2019.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt recently won the National award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is also enjoying the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talking about Salman Khan, he was last seen in Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports of Inshallah being made are doing rounds again. Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions spoke to India Today about the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She said that it was a good story and if the calling comes, the film will happen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She further mentioned that there are no immediate plans to make the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well we surely would want to see the new pairing. What about you guys?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!