Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt Inshallah to finally be made?

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's film, Inshallah was stalled in 2019. However, the rumours about the film being made again are doing rounds.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Inshallah to be made?

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt were supposed to collaborate for Inshallah. However, the film was stalled in 2019.

Alia's national award

Alia Bhatt recently won the National award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani success

The actress is also enjoying the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Salman's films

Talking about Salman Khan, he was last seen in Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan.

Tiger 3

He will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.

Inshallah's future

Reports of Inshallah being made are doing rounds again. Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions spoke to India Today about the same.

Possibility of reviving Inshallah?

She said that it was a good story and if the calling comes, the film will happen.

No immediate plans

She further mentioned that there are no immediate plans to make the film.

Want to see Salman with Alia?

Well we surely would want to see the new pairing. What about you guys?

