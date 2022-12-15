Salman Khan

The actor studied at St. Stanislaus High School, Bandra. He had also studied at The Scindia School, Gwalior.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Arhaan Khan

Malaika's son did his schooling reportedly from Jaipur's Saint Paul's School.

Source: Bollywood

Seema Sachdev

Sohil's ex-wife did her schooling at American School of Bombay, Mumbai, India. She also studied at Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College of Arts, Science & Commerce, Mumbai, India.

Source: Bollywood

Aayush Sharma

Salman's brother-in-law did his schooling from Delhi Public School, New Delhi.

Source: Bollywood

Alvira Agnihotri

Salman's sister has a degree in fashion design. She is a successful costume designer and film producer.

Source: Bollywood

Salim Khan

Salman Khan's dad did his schooling at St. Raphaels' School, Indore. He also did his BA from Holkar college, Indore.

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora

Arbaaz's ex-wife did her scooling at Swami Vivekanand School, Chembur and has a degree in Economincs and minor in Communictions from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.

Source: Bollywood

Arpita Khan

Salman's adopted sister did her college at London College of Fashion. She has a degree in Fashion Marketing and Management.

Source: Bollywood

Sohail Khan

Salman's youngest brother Sohail studied at St. Stanislaus High School, Bandra.

Source: Bollywood

Arbaaz Khan

The actor studied at The Scindia School, Gwalior.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shraddha Kapoor's dating history

 Find Out More