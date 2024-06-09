Salman Khan and other Bollywood actors who said no to marriage

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2024

Salman Khan is one of the most famous Bollywood stars who have remained bachelor all his life and is now 58 years old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tabu has been in many relationships but still remains unmarried at the age of 52.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Actor-producer Uday Chopra similarly has been in relationships but is unmarried at 51 years old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha Patel who celebrated her 49th birthday recently has been unmarried all her life too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Johar chose to adopt kids as he’s still unmarried at 52 years old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asha Parekh has also been unmarried all her life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Famous fashion designer turned producer Manish Malhotra is unmarried at 57.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Veteran actress, Rekha was married for less than a year and has been unmarried since.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Actor Akshaye Khanna is also 49 years old and is still unmarried with no plans for it either.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Hindi-dubbed Korean dramas to stream on MX Player for free

 

 Find Out More