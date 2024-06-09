Salman Khan and other Bollywood actors who said no to marriage
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 09, 2024
Salman Khan is one of the most famous Bollywood stars who have remained bachelor all his life and is now 58 years old.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu has been in many relationships but still remains unmarried at the age of 52.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Actor-producer Uday Chopra similarly has been in relationships but is unmarried at 51 years old.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha Patel who celebrated her 49th birthday recently has been unmarried all her life too.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar chose to adopt kids as he’s still unmarried at 52 years old.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asha Parekh has also been unmarried all her life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Famous fashion designer turned producer Manish Malhotra is unmarried at 57.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Veteran actress, Rekha was married for less than a year and has been unmarried since.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Actor Akshaye Khanna is also 49 years old and is still unmarried with no plans for it either.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Hindi-dubbed Korean dramas to stream on MX Player for free
Find Out More