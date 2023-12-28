Salman Khan and other celebrities who share the same birthday as their family members
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023
Salman Khan celebrated his 58th Birthday on 27th December.
During his birthday celebrations, we could see him cutting his cake with his niece Ayat Sharma who shares the same birthday as him.
A lot of stars from Bollywood came along for the celebration of the Bhai of Bollywood.
Celebs like Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Neha Dhupia and Salman's family members including Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan, etc were all present on the occasion.
Ritiesh Deshmukh even posted his photo alongside Salam on Instagram wishing the star a happy birthday.
Salman celebrates his birthday alongside Ayat who could also be seen feeding his uncle cake on the occasion.
However, he isn’t the only star who celebrates his birthday with a family member.
Rajesh Khanna and his daughter Twinkle Khanna celebrate their birthday on the same day as well, which is December 29th.
Twinkle Khanna is also a well-known author who married famous actor Akshay Kumar.
Actor duo Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar celebrate their birthday on August 17th.
