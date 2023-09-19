Salman Khan and other Top 10 Bollywood and TV stars who are very emotional and cry easily

Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and more actors who are quite emotional.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Actors who get emotional easily

There is a long list of celebrities who cry easily and vent out their emotions.

Deepika Padukone

The actress has always shed tears before her audiences and spoke about her relationships and her depression.

Rani Mukerjee

She shed tears at a memorial service for her father-in-law.

Salman Khan

The actor was seen crying when Bigg Boss contestant Jasmin Bhasin got evicted.

Neha Kakkar

The singer often cries on Indian Idol and has a breakdown moment.

Alia Bhatt

The actress got emotional while talking about her mental health.

Sana Khan

Former actress Sana Khan cried during the launch of her web series by Neeraj.

Dharmendra

The legendary actor broke down after watching a heartfelt performance on India’s Got Talent.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

The actress choked while talking about the late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 fame gets easily emotional and cries in public.

