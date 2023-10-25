Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma and other Top 9 underrated onscreen romantic pairs of Bollywood

Here are some Bollywood pairs we wish to see again in movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023
Their chemistry in Sultan was a breath of fresh air and left audiences wanting more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail showcased their modern romance, and fans wish to see this pairing again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lootera displayed their deep and heartfelt connection, leaving fans hopeful for another collaboration.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their chemistry in Dil Dhadakne Do was a highlight, raising expectations for future projects.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Masaan showcased their poignant romance, making fans eager for another collaboration.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This iconic duo has a special place in fans' hearts, and they hope to see them together once more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Koi Mil Gaya and Lakshya featured a heartwarming connection between the two, leaving fans wanting more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their pairing in Hasee Toh Phasee was quirky and endearing, making fans eager for a reunion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their passionate performances in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Raincoat left fans yearning for a reunion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their chemistry in Fanaa was intense and memorable, and fans eagerly anticipate their return on screen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
