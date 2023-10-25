Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma and other Top 9 underrated onscreen romantic pairs of Bollywood

Here are some Bollywood pairs we wish to see again in movies.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

Salman Khan - Anushka Sharma

Their chemistry in Sultan was a breath of fresh air and left audiences wanting more.

Deepika Padukone - Saif Ali Khan

Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail showcased their modern romance, and fans wish to see this pairing again.

Ranveer Singh - Sonakshi Sinha

Lootera displayed their deep and heartfelt connection, leaving fans hopeful for another collaboration.

Farhan Akhtar - Priyanka Chopra

Their chemistry in Dil Dhadakne Do was a highlight, raising expectations for future projects.

Vicky Kaushal - Shweta Tripathi

Masaan showcased their poignant romance, making fans eager for another collaboration.

Shah Rukh Khan - Juhi Chawla

This iconic duo has a special place in fans' hearts, and they hope to see them together once more.

Hrithik Roshan - Preity Zinta

Koi Mil Gaya and Lakshya featured a heartwarming connection between the two, leaving fans wanting more.

Parineeti Chopra - Sidharth Malhotra

Their pairing in Hasee Toh Phasee was quirky and endearing, making fans eager for a reunion.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn

Their passionate performances in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Raincoat left fans yearning for a reunion.

Aamir Khan - Kajol

Their chemistry in Fanaa was intense and memorable, and fans eagerly anticipate their return on screen.

