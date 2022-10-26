The stellar actor did his schooling from St. Stanislaus High School, Bandra, Mumbai. Earlier he had studied at The Scindia School in Gwalior. He had also studied from St Xavier's College, Mumbai before dropping out.Source: Bollywood
Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan attended same school as bhaijaan. Arbaaz studied from Scindia School in Gwalior.Source: Bollywood
Salman and Arbaaz's brother Sohail Khan completed his education from St. Stanislaus High School.Source: Bollywood
Arbaaz's ex-wife Malaika did her secondary studies from Swami Vivekanand School in Chembur. Her aunty Grace Polycarp was the principal of that school. She also studied till grade nine at Holy Cross High School at Thane.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan's dad did his schooling from St. Raphaels' School in Indore. He also completed his BA from Holkar College, Indore.Source: Bollywood
Sohail Khan's ex-wife is a celebrity fashion designer who has her own clothing store. She followed this dream since her childhood.Source: Bollywood
Salim Khan's wife Helen had to quit studies due to financial crisis. However, she is a trained Manipuri, Bharat Natyam and Kathak dancer.Source: Bollywood
