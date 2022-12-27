Salman Khan birthday: Tiger 3 star's biggest career mistakes

Salman Khan has turned a year older today. The actor has done commendable movies but on his 57th birthday we look at his past mistakes which had affected his professional growth.

Source: Bollywood

Ghajini

Aamir Khan had suggested Salman for the Hindi remake of the movie but Sallu bhai did not do the same.

Source: Bollywood

Chak De! India

The actor had to reject this movie because of his hectic schedule, reportedly.

Source: Bollywood

Josh

The actor reportedly cited date issues and did not go Josh. It was then grabbed by Shah Rukh Khan.

Source: Bollywood

Shuddhi

The actor had signed up Karan Johar's film but reportedly did not do as he was waiting for his 2002 hit and run case's final verdict.

Source: Bollywood

Baazigar

The role of an anti hero was initially offered to Salman before SRK. The actor rejected as he thought it was risky for him to do antagonist role at that time.

Source: Bollywood

Inshallah

Reportedly, Salman rejected the role because his and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's views are not on the same page.

Source: Bollywood

Zero

The actor had revealed in a press conference that he rejected essaying the role of a vertically challenged man but wanted to do the movie.

Source: Bollywood

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Aditya Chopra reportedly wanted Salman Khan in the movie. His option was also Saif Ali Khan. When both rejected DDLJ it went to Shah Rukh Khan.

Source: Bollywood

Happy birthday Salman Khan

The actor has turned 57 and has been ageing like a fine wine. The fans of the star always love him for the type of roles he does.

Source: Bollywood

Kal Ho Naa Ho

If reports are ture then the reason why Salman denied the film was because he did not want to play second lead to Shah Rukh Khan.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

