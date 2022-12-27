Salman Khan birthday: Tiger 3 star's biggest career mistakes

Salman Khan has turned a year older today. The actor has done commendable movies but on his 57th birthday we look at his past mistakes which had affected his professional growth.Source: Bollywood
Aamir Khan had suggested Salman for the Hindi remake of the movie but Sallu bhai did not do the same.Source: Bollywood
The actor had to reject this movie because of his hectic schedule, reportedly.Source: Bollywood
The actor reportedly cited date issues and did not go Josh. It was then grabbed by Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywood
The actor had signed up Karan Johar's film but reportedly did not do as he was waiting for his 2002 hit and run case's final verdict.Source: Bollywood
The role of an anti hero was initially offered to Salman before SRK. The actor rejected as he thought it was risky for him to do antagonist role at that time.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, Salman rejected the role because his and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's views are not on the same page.Source: Bollywood
The actor had revealed in a press conference that he rejected essaying the role of a vertically challenged man but wanted to do the movie.Source: Bollywood
Aditya Chopra reportedly wanted Salman Khan in the movie. His option was also Saif Ali Khan. When both rejected DDLJ it went to Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywood
The actor has turned 57 and has been ageing like a fine wine. The fans of the star always love him for the type of roles he does.Source: Bollywood
If reports are ture then the reason why Salman denied the film was because he did not want to play second lead to Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywood
