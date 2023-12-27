Salman Khan birthday: Top 7 hit movies rejected by the Tiger 3 star
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023
As Salman Khan turns 57 today, we take a look at what could’ve been if he said yes to every movie offered.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge one of the biggest romantic hit movies with starrer Shah Rukh Khan after the initial offer to Salman Khan was rejected.
Chak De India, the sports movie that ended up being another SRK hit that Salman Khan would regret to this day.
Baazigar was also rejected by Bhai back in the time, as the role was negative but King Khan took up the role later and played to its full beauty.
Saif Ali Khan’s role in Kal Ho Na Ho was first offered to Salman Khan which he rejected for reasons best known to him.
The iconic Aamir Khan movie Ghajini was also first offered to Salman but it was destined for Aamir Khan it seems.
Josh was another movie that was first offered to Salman Khan where he’d be playing the role of Aishwarya Rai’s brother which he wasn’t comfortable with.
Zero was another movie that he first rejected but he’d be particularly happy with that decision.
Most of the movies that the star rejected ended up going to SRK, adding to his charm.
