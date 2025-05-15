Ek Tha Tiger to Race 2: Bollywood movies shot in Turkey
Priyanshu Ranjan
| May 15, 2025
As the controversy over Turkey's alleged support for anti-national elements during India's border tensions with Pakistan intensifies, here are five movies filmed in Turkey.
Dil Dhadakne Do: A coming of age film about a not so normal Mehra family and their life struggles.
Major parts of the film were shot in Turkey itself after the whole family decides to go along on a cruise.
Ek Tha Tiger: The romance trope of an Indian R&AW agent takes a wrong turn after he falls for a Pakistani agent.
Shots of the Maiden Tower, the Mardin Gensiri Medresi, and the Mardan Palace in Antalya which was used to film the scene of the UN Ministers' Meeting can be seen clearly.
Race 2: A story filled with money, power and revenge and unusual uncovering of truth.
The palace in which John Abraham is seen living his lavish life was shot in none other than Turkey's Mardan Palace.
Guru: A classic romance story of a highly ambitious guy who eventually falls in love with his wife.
Some parts of Guru were shot inside the Noor Usmani Mosque, as well as the song Maiyaa Maiyaa.
Tiger Zinda Hai: A sequel to the first film Ek Tha Tiger, this film focuses on the rescue mission of 48 nurses stuck in Syria.
