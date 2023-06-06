Bollywood stars who share a warm bond with their step moms

Here, take a look at the list of stars who share unique bond with their step moms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2023
Salman Khan has a great bond with his stepmom Helen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol shares a warm and cordial relationship with Hema Malini.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman's dad Salim Khan married Helen who is a Christian and did not divorce his first wife Salma Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Bhatt shares a great bond with Soni Razdan her stepmom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farhan Akhtar has an evergreen relationship with Farhan Akhtar her stepson.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan has a cordial relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan who is technically her stepmom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ira Khan's stepmom Kiran Rao was seen giving her a kiss during her engagement.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor shares a cordial relationship with Supriya Pathak, his step mom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Dutt shares a good bond with Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maanayata indeed is a friend of Trishala's.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These Bollywood stars share a great bond with their stepmoms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These bonds of stars with their step moms is all things unique.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!