Bollywood stars who share a warm bond with their step moms

Here, take a look at the list of stars who share unique bond with their step moms.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2023

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has a great bond with his stepmom Helen.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol shares a warm and cordial relationship with Hema Malini.

About Helen

Salman's dad Salim Khan married Helen who is a Christian and did not divorce his first wife Salma Khan.

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt shares a great bond with Soni Razdan her stepmom.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar has an evergreen relationship with Farhan Akhtar her stepson.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has a cordial relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan who is technically her stepmom.

Ira Khan

Ira Khan's stepmom Kiran Rao was seen giving her a kiss during her engagement.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor shares a cordial relationship with Supriya Pathak, his step mom.

Trisha Dutt

Trisha Dutt shares a good bond with Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt.

Friend

Maanayata indeed is a friend of Trishala's.

Bollywood celebs

These Bollywood stars share a great bond with their stepmoms.

Bonds

These bonds of stars with their step moms is all things unique.

