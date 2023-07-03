Salman Khan for Bigg Boss and more Bollywood stars' fee for hosting TV shows

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023

Salman Khan takes home Rs 12 crore for hosting each episode of Bigg Boss.

Reportedly Amitabh Bachchan charges Rs 4-5 crore per episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Kangana Ranaut charged Rs 1.5 crore for per episode of Lock Upp.

Rohit Shetty reportedly charges Rs 49 lakh per episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The per episode fee of Karan Johar for Koffee With Karan is Rs 1-2 crore.

Kapil Sharma charges Rs 80-90 lakh for per episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Akshay Kumar who hosted shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Master Chef India reportedly charged Rs 1.5 crore per episode.

Shah Rukh Khan once hosted shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati and Kya Aap Panchvi Paas Se Tez Hai He reportedly charged Rs 2.5 crore per episode.

Hrithik Roshan reportedly charged Rs for hosting each episode of Just Dance.

Aamir Khan reportedly charged Rs 4 crore per episode of Satyamev Jayate.

