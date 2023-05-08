Top 10 Bollywood stars who dubbed for superheroes
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2023
Varun Dhawan turned voice-over artist for Captain Rogers in Captain America: Civil War.
Ranveer Singh became the voice of Ryan Reynolds’ character Wade Wilson in Hindi Deadpool 2.
Shah Rukh Khan lent his voice to Mr. Incredible in The Incredibles.
Salman Khan recently lent his voice to Groot in Guardian of Galaxy Volume 3 hindi version.
Kajol dubbed for Elasticgirl in the Hindi version of The Incredibles.
Tiger Shroff lent his voice to Peter Parker of Spider-Man: Home Coming.
Arjun Kapoor dubbed for Billy Butcher in The Boys.
Rajkummar Rao voiced Homelander in the Hindi version of The Boys.
Gaurav Chopra voiced Chirs Hemworth’s character Thor in Thor: Ragnarok.
Rajesh Khattar voiced for Iron Man in the dubbed version of Avengers: Endgame
