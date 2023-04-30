Top 10 actors and their biggest career mistakes

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2023

Salman Khan turned down Baazigar and Chakde India. Both movies then went to SRK.

Akshay Kumar refused to play Farhan Akhtar’s role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Kangana Ranaut rejected Vidya Balan’s The Dirty Picture.

Anushka Sharma turned down Tamashaa which was then offered to Deepika Padukone.

Bollywood got superstar Shah Rukh Khan after Armaan Kohli rejected Deewana.

Ranbir Kapoor was offered Ranveer Singh’s role in Gully Boy.

Hrithik Roshan rejected Akash’s role in Dil Chahta Hai which later went to Aamir Khan.

Aishwarya Rai turned down Tina’s role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which was then played by Rani Mukerji.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan was offered Aamir Khan’s role in Lagaan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected the lead role in Ram Leela. Later it was taken up by Deepika Padukone.

