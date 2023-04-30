Top 10 actors and their biggest career mistakes
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2023
Salman Khan turned down Baazigar and Chakde India. Both movies then went to SRK.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar refused to play Farhan Akhtar’s role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut rejected Vidya Balan’s The Dirty Picture.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma turned down Tamashaa which was then offered to Deepika Padukone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood got superstar Shah Rukh Khan after Armaan Kohli rejected Deewana.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor was offered Ranveer Singh’s role in Gully Boy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan rejected Akash’s role in Dil Chahta Hai which later went to Aamir Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai turned down Tina’s role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which was then played by Rani Mukerji.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan was offered Aamir Khan’s role in Lagaan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected the lead role in Ram Leela. Later it was taken up by Deepika Padukone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TOP 10 TV News Today: Neil-Aishwarya, Chahatt Khanna and more
Find Out More