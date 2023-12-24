Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan's child co-stars and where they are now

Nishant

Dec 24, 2023

Famous child actor whose role as Ishaan in Taare Zameen Par was highly acclaimed and loved.

The Ishaan from that movie is Darsheel Safary, the 25-year-old is all set to make a comeback to the Bollywood industry.

Kal Ho Naa Ho, the kid who had the iconic line in the movie, “tussi na jao”, his sill from the movie also became a meme for quite a while.

Parzan Dustur was the man behind that role who still sometimes plays roles in Bollywood movies, having that as a side job for him.

Hansika Motwani has to be one of the most famous child actors, who now acts in South Indian Movies.

She played roles in Shakalaka Boom Boom and Koi… Mil Gaya among others which made her famous as a child actress.

The Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai appeared as a child artist in 1998, and since then has been seen on TV quite a lot of times.

Sana Saeed who played the role has made her senior debut, been part of a bunch of Reality TV Shows and TV Shows.

The little cute kid Munni from Bajrangi Bhaijaan was Harshaali Malhotra and she has all grown up now.

She has an active presence on Social Media with her Instagram boasting about 3 million followers.

