Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3 and more TOP 10 Bollywood celebs who turned singers 

Salman Khan lending his voice to Jee Rahe The Hum from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to Shraddha Kapoor in Ek Villain, Baaghi 3 and more celebs who sang in Bollywood films.
Parineeti Chopra has sung Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi from Meri Pyaari Bindu and Teri Mitti from Kesari. She also sang Matlabi Yariyan from The Girl on the Train.
Priyanka sang Ullathai Killathe in Thamizhan on the insistence of Thalapathy Vijay. Her first in Bollywood was Chaoro from Mary Kom. She has also sung Dil Dhadakne Do title song and recorded Baba, an emotional number from Ventilator.
Salman Khan has lent his voice to a number of songs including Main Hoon Hero Tera, Hangover, Tu Hi Tu, Jag Ghoomeya, Yu Karke and he is now coming up with Jee Rahe The Hum from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Abhishek Bachchan has sung the iconic Right Here Right Now with Sunidhi Chauhan from Bluffmaster.
Alia Bhatt has sung Sooha Saaha from Highway, Ik Kudi reprise from Udta Punjab and also Samjhawan reprise from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.
Ayushmann is a man of many talents. He made his singing debut in his debut movie Vicky Donor when he sang Pani Da Rang. Since then he has sung many songs.
Shraddha Kapoor is also a trained singer, having lent her voice to Galliyan female track from Ek Villain. She also sang in Baaghi 3.
Shah Rukh Khan sang Apun Bola in Josh co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Aamir Khan sang Aati Kya Khandala from Ghulam costarring the pretty Rani Mukerji.
Amitabh Bachchan has sung as many as 50 plus songs in films to date.
