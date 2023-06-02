Salman Khan is a true Messiah for these actors

Salman Khan has time and again proved that he is a man with a golden heart.

Rupal Purohit

Jun 02, 2023

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol once revealed how Salman Khan helped him and gave him a role when he had none. Bhaijaan also helped him overcome his low phase.

Aasif Sheikh

Bhabhi Ghar Par Hai fame Aasif Sheikh, who has featured in several movies, once confessed that Salman Khan helped him through the difficult phase of his career.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza once revealed that Salman Khan saved her mother’s life.

Dadhi Pandey

Salman Khan bore the medical expenses of his Dabangg co-star when he suffered heart attack.

Mahesh Manjrekar

Actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar had consistent flops but he regained popularity by appearing in Salman Khan’s films.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez often praises Salman Khan as he has helped boost her career.

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Salman Khan roped in Neil Nitin Mukesh in Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo which gave his career a boost.

Govinda

When Govinda was left without work Salman Khan gave him a chance to come back in Partner.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty’s career took a back seat and then Salman Khan signed him in Jai Ho.

Ashmit Patel

Salman Khan revived the career of Ashmit Patel in Jai Ho.

Armaan Kohli

The Dushman actor was a long-lost in the industry but Bhaijaan revived his career.

Kavi Kumar Azad

Salman Khan paid medical bills of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor and even sponsored his bariatric surgery.

