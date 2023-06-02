Salman Khan is a true Messiah for these actors

Salman Khan has time and again proved that he is a man with a golden heart.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023
Bobby Deol once revealed how Salman Khan helped him and gave him a role when he had none. Bhaijaan also helped him overcome his low phase.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhabhi Ghar Par Hai fame Aasif Sheikh, who has featured in several movies, once confessed that Salman Khan helped him through the difficult phase of his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dia Mirza once revealed that Salman Khan saved her mother’s life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan bore the medical expenses of his Dabangg co-star when he suffered heart attack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar had consistent flops but he regained popularity by appearing in Salman Khan’s films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline Fernandez often praises Salman Khan as he has helped boost her career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan roped in Neil Nitin Mukesh in Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo which gave his career a boost.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Govinda was left without work Salman Khan gave him a chance to come back in Partner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel Shetty’s career took a back seat and then Salman Khan signed him in Jai Ho.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan revived the career of Ashmit Patel in Jai Ho.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dushman actor was a long-lost in the industry but Bhaijaan revived his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan paid medical bills of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor and even sponsored his bariatric surgery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
