Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and more celebs who remained friends after breakup

There have been many former couples like Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif who have been friends despite breaking up. Here, check out the entire list of stars being friends with their ex.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2023
Reportedly Akshay cheated on Shilpa. However, the pair have a cordial relationship with one another.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They met on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno, however, later broke up but continue to remain best of friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair were reportedly dating and broke up during their movie Student Of The Year time. However, they continue to be friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They dated for five years and the reason for the breakup is not known. Both continue to be very good friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman's first love was Sangeeta. Their love life was short-lived as Sangeeta married ex-Indian cricketer Mohd. Azharuddin. Salman and Sangeeta continue to be friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Raaz pair were reportedly dating but then moved ahead. They are very pally as of now and are good friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair ended their five-year-old relationship. Before Shahid's marriage announcement, the actor had told first to Kareena about the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They dated during their first movie Band Baaja Baaraat. They split and met on the sets of Dil Dhadakne Do. They have a cordial bond with one another.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kaminey stars were reportedly dating but then broke up. However, they are friendly with one another.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay was linked up with Pooja. They were rumoured to be dating in the 90s. They have moved on, however, continue to be friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
