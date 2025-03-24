THIS child with Salman Khan is a Bollywood actor, married to one of Bhaijaan’s..., his name is...
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 24, 2025
The superstar of Bollywood Salman Khan has worked with multiple newcomers as an actor in his film including the one seen in the viral picture.
The child was introduced to the big screens by Salman Khan when he was 6-years-old and his debut film was produced by Bhaijaan.
This child is very popular in B-town today and is married to one of the heroines of Salman Khan’s hit film.
The child in the viral picture is none other than Zaheer Iqbal who made his Bollywood debut with Salman’s produced film Notebook.
Zaheer is the son of Iqbal Raransi, a popular jeweler who gave loan to Salman Khan in his bad days.
Zaheer Iqbal is married to Sonakshi Sinha who has played the lead role in Salman Khan’s hit film Dabangg.
The duo firstly got married in court and then in a private ceremony among the family members.
Sonakshi Sinha was also launched in Bollywood by Salman Khan action thriller film Dabangg.
Salman Khan is recently making a comeback to big screens with his upcoming film that is set to release on March 30, 2025.
