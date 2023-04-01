Salman Khan poses with Aryan Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and more Bollywood celebs turn The Great Indian Musical Launch a starry affair

Salman Khan, Aryan Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and more celebs have turned up at The Great Indian Musical Launch at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023

The Ambanis!

 The man and woman behind the event. 

Akash and Shloka 

Akash and Shloka are always the happiest couple. 

Anant and Radhika 

Radhika and Anant make heads turn in black.  

Karan Johar 

The Dapper dude in the house!

The Pataudis

Saif and Kareena make for a handsome pair. 

The Khans!

Suhana, Gauri and Aaryan all look stunning. 

Salman and Aryan 

Just Shah Rukh Khan is missing in the picture. 

Salman Khan 

Swag Se Swagat nahi karoge? 

SidKiara

The newlyweds look so stunning. 

Deepveer 

And they are all smiles for the picture. 

Aliaaaaa

Just coz it's Alia Bhatt Kapoor! 

Ash and Aaradhya

The gorgeousness in this picture! 

Nickyanka 

The STUNNERS! Priyanka and Nick made our jaw drop. 

Boney Kapoor 

Boney with Shikhar Pahariya. 

Athiya Shetty 

Athiya opts for black!

Hot couple 

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are the hottest couple in B-town. 

Posers

Sania and Ananya Birla snapped at the event. 

Karisma Kapoor

Lolo looks gorgeous as ever. 

Bhediya costars 

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan look pretty amazing. 

Aila Sachin

Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali and Sara pose for pics. 

Aamir Khan and fam 

Aamir, Ira, Azad, Junaid pose for pics. 

Hansika 

Hansika opts for a sequin saree. 

Ayan 

The ace filmmaker looks handsome. 

Tulsi with real fam

Smriti Irani with husband and daughter were also seen. 

Gaur Gopal Das 

Lifestyle and motivation coach Gaur Gopal Das also attended the event.  

Sadhguru 

Spiritual guru also made an appearance. 

Neetu Kapoor 

Neetu Kapoor is growing so stylish. 

Hema Malini 

Hema Malini is always so simple and charming. 

The Bhatts 

Soni and Mahesh with their daughters Alia and Shaheen pose for pics. 

Vidya and Sid

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur make a rare couple appearance. 

Thalaivar! 

Rajinikanth attends the do with daughter Aishwarya. 

Sonam Kapoor 

Sonam is always so stylish. 

Yuvvi with ladies 

Yuvraj Singh with Hazel and Sagarika pose for the pics. 

Dia and hubby 

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi make a rare couple appearance. 

Singer in the house 

Kanika Kapoor and husband attend the musical launch. 

Another singer in the house 

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also attend the grand event. 

Jasprit and wife 

Jaspirt Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan looked amazing in traditional wear. 

Filmmaker joins 

Aashutosh Gowariker and wife make a couple appearance. 

Dunki maker in the house 

Rajkumar Hirani turns up in bandh gala. 

Shraddha Kapoor 

Jhoothi in the house, where's Makkaar though?

Look who's here!

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in Mumbai!

