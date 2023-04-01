Salman Khan poses with Aryan Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and more Bollywood celebs turn The Great Indian Musical Launch a starry affair

Salman Khan, Aryan Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and more celebs have turned up at The Great Indian Musical Launch at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023
The man and woman behind the event.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akash and Shloka are always the happiest couple.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika and Anant make heads turn in black.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dapper dude in the house!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif and Kareena make for a handsome pair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana, Gauri and Aaryan all look stunning.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just Shah Rukh Khan is missing in the picture.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Swag Se Swagat nahi karoge?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The newlyweds look so stunning.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And they are all smiles for the picture.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just coz it's Alia Bhatt Kapoor!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The gorgeousness in this picture!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The STUNNERS! Priyanka and Nick made our jaw drop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boney with Shikhar Pahariya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Athiya opts for black!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are the hottest couple in B-town.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sania and Ananya Birla snapped at the event.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lolo looks gorgeous as ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan look pretty amazing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali and Sara pose for pics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir, Ira, Azad, Junaid pose for pics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hansika opts for a sequin saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The ace filmmaker looks handsome.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Smriti Irani with husband and daughter were also seen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lifestyle and motivation coach Gaur Gopal Das also attended the event.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Spiritual guru also made an appearance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neetu Kapoor is growing so stylish.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hema Malini is always so simple and charming.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soni and Mahesh with their daughters Alia and Shaheen pose for pics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur make a rare couple appearance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth attends the do with daughter Aishwarya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam is always so stylish.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yuvraj Singh with Hazel and Sagarika pose for the pics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi make a rare couple appearance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kanika Kapoor and husband attend the musical launch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also attend the grand event.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaspirt Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan looked amazing in traditional wear.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aashutosh Gowariker and wife make a couple appearance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkumar Hirani turns up in bandh gala.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jhoothi in the house, where's Makkaar though?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in Mumbai!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!