TOP 12 Indian filmstars who studied in expensive elite schools

Ranbir Kapoor studied in Campion School, which is one of Mumbai's most expensive

Kareena Kapoor Khan was studying for a few years in Welham Girl's School in Dehradun

Salman Khan studied with his brother Arbaaz at Scindia School, Gwalior

Sanjay Dutt was a student of The Lawrence School in Sanawar

Vivek Oberoi fondly remembers his days in Mayo College, Ajmer

Kabir Bedi studied in the prestigious Sherwood College of Nainital

Arjun Rampal was a student of The Kodaikanal International School

Ram Kapoor is an alumni of Sherwood College, Nainital and Kodaikanal International School

Saif Ali Khan has studied in The Lawrence School, Sanawar and later in England

Ram Charan has studied in the expensive Lawrence School, Lovedale which is in Ooty

Sagarika Ghatge who is from a royal home studied in Mayo College, Ajmer

Ali Fazal has studied in prestigious schools like La Martiniere, Lucknow and The Doon School

