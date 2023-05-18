TOP 12 Indian filmstars who studied in expensive elite schools
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor studied in Campion School, which is one of Mumbai's most expensive
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan was studying for a few years in Welham Girl's School in Dehradun
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan studied with his brother Arbaaz at Scindia School, Gwalior
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt was a student of The Lawrence School in Sanawar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Oberoi fondly remembers his days in Mayo College, Ajmer
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabir Bedi studied in the prestigious Sherwood College of Nainital
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Rampal was a student of The Kodaikanal International School
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Kapoor is an alumni of Sherwood College, Nainital and Kodaikanal International School
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan has studied in The Lawrence School, Sanawar and later in England
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan has studied in the expensive Lawrence School, Lovedale which is in Ooty
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sagarika Ghatge who is from a royal home studied in Mayo College, Ajmer
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ali Fazal has studied in prestigious schools like La Martiniere, Lucknow and The Doon School
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: South Indian stars who are pure vegetarian
Find Out More