Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna and other upcoming on-screen pairings to look out for
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 13, 2024
The movie Sikander was recently announced, the movie will be another one of the Salman Khan’s Eid specials.
As per the early reports, the movie is all set to star Salman Khan against Rashmika Mandanna, which will be a new duo for the fans.
Kiara Advani will feature opposite Ranveer Singh for Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.
Rashmika will also be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal for the biopic movie Chhava.
Period drama Kalki 2898 AD will star Deepika Padukone alongside South star Prabhas.
Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan will be seen together for the movie Sarfira.
The trailer of Mr and Mrs Mahi was recently released featuring Jahnvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.
Shahid Kapoor will be seen alongside Pooja Hegde in his upcoming movie titled Deva.
Bollywood sensation Triptii Dimri will star alongside Rajkummar Rao in the movie, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.
Anurag Basu’s Metro… in Dino will star Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur.
