Salman Khan-Rashmika in Sikandar to Hrithik-Kiara in War 2: 8 fresh on-screen pairs to look forward in 2025
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 25, 2024
Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen together in Sikandar. It will release during Eid next year.
War 2 will feature Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani together. Fans can't wait to see them together.
Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde will be seen in action-packed Deva.
Rashmika will also share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Thama.
Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan will appeared in an untitled love story which is slated to release during Valentine's Day.
Dhadak 2 brings together Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Fans can't wait to see what they have to offer.
Ananya Panday and Lakshya will definitely bring a fun chemistry with Chand Mera Dil.
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari has created excitement amongst the rom-com lovers.
