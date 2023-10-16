Salman Khan, Rekha, Vidya Balan and other stars arrive in style for Hema Malini's grand birthday bash

Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and Dharmendra hosted a grand birthday bash for dream girl Hema Malini.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023
Dream Girl Hema Malini celebrates her 75th birthday today. Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and Dharmendra Deol hosted a grand birthday bash for her in Mumbai today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan arrived for veteran actress Hema Malini's birthday in a all black suit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jackie Shroff also opted for a black outfit for the birthday bash. He also brought a small plant as a gift for the Dream Girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty arrived with her mother and sister, Shamita Shetty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupam Kher looked handsome in a classy black suit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raveena Tandon looked stylish and elegant in a white co-ord set.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan wore a royal blue traditional saree for Hema Malini's birthday bash.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Veteran actress Rekha looked royal in a gorgeous white saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji opted for a sky blue and white shimmery saree for the birthday party.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor posed for the paparazzi as they arrived for Hema Malini's birthday bash.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkummar Rao looked dapper in a black shirt and pants.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaya Bachchan, Padmini Kolhapure also arrived for Hema Malini's birthday party in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit looked beautiful as usual in a purple shimmery saree. Her radiant smile has our heart.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Deol posed with the guests and looked stylish for her mother's birthday party.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!