Salman Khan, Rekha, Vidya Balan and other stars arrive in style for Hema Malini's grand birthday bash

Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and Dharmendra hosted a grand birthday bash for dream girl Hema Malini.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023

Happy Birthday, Hema Malini!

Dream Girl Hema Malini celebrates her 75th birthday today. Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and Dharmendra Deol hosted a grand birthday bash for her in Mumbai today.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan arrived for veteran actress Hema Malini's birthday in a all black suit.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff also opted for a black outfit for the birthday bash. He also brought a small plant as a gift for the Dream Girl.

Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty with mom

Shilpa Shetty arrived with her mother and sister, Shamita Shetty.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher looked handsome in a classy black suit.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon looked stylish and elegant in a white co-ord set.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan wore a royal blue traditional saree for Hema Malini's birthday bash.

Rekha

Veteran actress Rekha looked royal in a gorgeous white saree.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji opted for a sky blue and white shimmery saree for the birthday party.

Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor

Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor posed for the paparazzi as they arrived for Hema Malini's birthday bash.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao looked dapper in a black shirt and pants.

Jaya Bachchan, Padmini Kolhapure

Jaya Bachchan, Padmini Kolhapure also arrived for Hema Malini's birthday party in Mumbai.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit looked beautiful as usual in a purple shimmery saree. Her radiant smile has our heart.

Esha Deol

Esha Deol posed with the guests and looked stylish for her mother's birthday party.

