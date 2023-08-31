Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and more Muslim celebs who celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Indian Muslim celebs who celebrate the festival of brother and sister.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023
Salman Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sisters Arpita and Alvira.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan ties rakhi to her brother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan every year ties rakhi to Ibrahim and two little munchkins Taimur and Jeh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem are siblings duo and celebrate Raksha Bandhan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan also celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her brother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farah Khan every year celebrates the festival with her brother Sajid Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farah Ali Khan celebrated rakhi with her brother in law Hrithik Roshan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zayed Khan, fame of Main Hoon Naa, too celebrates the festival with his sister Farah Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan once celebrated Raksha Bandhan with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan once posted a picture of him flaunting Rakhi tied on his hand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
