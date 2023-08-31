Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and more Muslim celebs who celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Indian Muslim celebs who celebrate the festival of brother and sister.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

Salman Khan

Salman Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sisters Arpita and Alvira.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan ties rakhi to her brother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan every year ties rakhi to Ibrahim and two little munchkins Taimur and Jeh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem are siblings duo and celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hina Khan

Hina Khan also celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her brother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farah Khan

Farah Khan every year celebrates the festival with her brother Sajid Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan

Farah Ali Khan celebrated rakhi with her brother in law Hrithik Roshan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zayed Khan

Zayed Khan, fame of Main Hoon Naa, too celebrates the festival with his sister Farah Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan once celebrated Raksha Bandhan with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Irfan Pathan

Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan once posted a picture of him flaunting Rakhi tied on his hand.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pathaan to Gadar 2: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest NET collections at Hindi box office

 

 Find Out More