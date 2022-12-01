Salman Khan

The megastar of Bollywood is 56 and is happily single. His personal life makes a lot of noise than his professional choices.

Randeep Hooda

The actor who is 46 is single and did not get married. He has however dated Sushmita Sen and Neetu Chandra reportedly.

Akshaye Khanna

The actor who is 47 has won everyone's soul with his acting but reportedly he has no interest in getting married.

Uday Chopra

The actor who is 49 reportedly was to marry Nargis Fakhri but it did not take place. Now, he is staying a happily single life.

Rahul Khanna

The handsome man is 50 but has not gotten married. He is a totally a charmer.

Tushar Kapoor

The talented star is 45 and did not marry yet.

Sajid Khan

The director who is 51 is not married. He was reportedly in a relation with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Dino Morea

The Bollywood actor was in a relationship with Bipasha Basu but later he did not marry and remained single.

Rahul Bose

It looks like the actor who is 55 is in no rush to get married. Reportedly, he does not have faith in the same.

Manish Malhotra

Bollywood's celebrity fashion designer does not wish to get marrid yet. He has been designing traditional and western clothes for all Bollywood stars.

