The megastar of Bollywood is 56 and is happily single. His personal life makes a lot of noise than his professional choices.Source: Bollywood
The actor who is 46 is single and did not get married. He has however dated Sushmita Sen and Neetu Chandra reportedly.Source: Bollywood
The actor who is 47 has won everyone's soul with his acting but reportedly he has no interest in getting married.Source: Bollywood
The actor who is 49 reportedly was to marry Nargis Fakhri but it did not take place. Now, he is staying a happily single life.Source: Bollywood
The handsome man is 50 but has not gotten married. He is a totally a charmer.Source: Bollywood
The talented star is 45 and did not marry yet.Source: Bollywood
The director who is 51 is not married. He was reportedly in a relation with Jacqueline Fernandez.Source: Bollywood
The Bollywood actor was in a relationship with Bipasha Basu but later he did not marry and remained single.Source: Bollywood
It looks like the actor who is 55 is in no rush to get married. Reportedly, he does not have faith in the same.Source: Bollywood
Bollywood's celebrity fashion designer does not wish to get marrid yet. He has been designing traditional and western clothes for all Bollywood stars.Source: Bollywood
