Top 10 Bollywood stars and their biggest flops

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 23, 2023

Salman Khan's flops include Bharat, Race 3 and Tubelight to name a few.

Shah Rukh Khan's flops include Fan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero to name a few.

Akshay Kumar movies like Bell Bottom, Khiladi 420, Sangharsh, Zulmi, Aarzoo, Barood have tanked.

Ajay Devgn has movies like Lajja, Raju Chacha, Bhuj, Himmatwala which were flops.

Shahid Kapoor has had more than 18 flops in his career.

Emraan Hashmi reportedly had 26 flop movies.

Arjun Kapoor's flops were Ek Villain Returns, Half Girlfriend, Ki and Ka and more.

Sonam Kapoor's flops were Khoobsurat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, The Zoya Factor to name a few.

Uday Chopra's flop Bollywood movies are Dil Bole Hadippa, Pyaar Impossible and more.

Tusshar Kapoor apart from being a part of the Golmaal franchise has not given hit movies.

