Fitness secrets of top Bollywood stars

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2023

Salman Khan likes to sweat it out in the gym and also loves to do cycling, and swimming.

Shah Rukh Khan has a gruelling gym session and also eats high-protein food reportedly.

Ranveer Singh loves gymming, cycling, running and lifting weights reportedly.

Akshay Kumar likes to incorporate martial arts into his workout regime.

Deepika Padukone adores kickboxing, and stretching and adds it to her gym workout.

Katrina Kaif swears by pilates to get abs.

Malaika Arora is a total yoga enthusiast.

Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by yoga which also acts as a self-care routine.

Alia Bhatt reportedly likes to consume high protein diet with green tea.

Hrithik Roshan loves adding crossfit and weight lifting in his workouts.

