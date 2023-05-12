Fitness secrets of top Bollywood stars
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2023
Salman Khan likes to sweat it out in the gym and also loves to do cycling, and swimming.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has a gruelling gym session and also eats high-protein food reportedly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh loves gymming, cycling, running and lifting weights reportedly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar likes to incorporate martial arts into his workout regime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone adores kickboxing, and stretching and adds it to her gym workout.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif swears by pilates to get abs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora is a total yoga enthusiast.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by yoga which also acts as a self-care routine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt reportedly likes to consume high protein diet with green tea.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan loves adding crossfit and weight lifting in his workouts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses in gowns
Find Out More