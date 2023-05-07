Child actors are all grown up; Here’s how they look like now

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2023

That young boy from Sunny Deol’s Gadar, Utkarsha Sharma will reprise his role in Gadar 2.

Remember Sardarji from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Parzaan Dastur is all grown up now.

Sana Saeed - Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai appears on Indian television

Hrithik Roshan’s friend in Koi Mil Gaya, Hansika Motwani is a leading actress now.

Salman Khan’s son Ali Haji from Partner looks like this now.

Jhanak Shukla as Gia in Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Na Hoo is an archeologist now.

Omkar Kapoor, who was a child actor in Anil Kapoor’s Judaai, gained fame with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

This is what Jibraan Khan aka Krish from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum looks like now

Swini Khara of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Cheeni Kum is all grown up and looks beautiful

 Find Out More