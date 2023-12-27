Salman Khan, Sunny Deol and other iconic actors who proved age is just a number in 2023
2023 was a fiesta, with a ton of movies competing on the big screen.
This year especially we saw a lot of older stars make their comeback to the industry.
Salman Khan made his comeback with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in April, but it wasn’t very well received either by his fans or critics.
The 58-year-old then released the 3rd instalment of his signature series on Diwali, Tiger 3 which did fairly well on the Box Office.
Sunny Deol played the iconic role of Tara Singh once again in Gadar 2 and took Box Office by storm in the Action movie.
His brother, Bobby Deol also made a comeback to Bollywood film industry as Abrar Khan in Animal and it was one to be remembered.
Lord Bobby doesn’t seem to be stopping there though as he’ll be seen in more movies in the upcoming year.
Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 was quite an interesting watch as well as it touched upon various social topics.
Shah Rukh Khan was the special one this year, not only did he make his comeback but also took the industry by storm.
With Pathaan releasing in January, the movie was well received and broke a lot of Box Office records as well.
The next in the line was Jawan which was received even better by the fans and went on to become an even bigger hit.
His last release of the year was Dunki, which has been doing decent as well for now.
South Indian stars weren’t behind either. Rajinikanth with Jailer, Thalapathy Vijay with Leo, Prabhas with Salaar established BO supremacy.
2024 might just continue with a similar trend as we start the year with the release of Fighter starring Anil Kapoor alongside Hrithik Roshan.
