Bollywood celebs enjoying eternal bachelorhood
Shivani Pawaskar
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2023
Rekha was married to Mukesh Khanna but after his demise, she has stayed unmarried.
Sushmita adopted two girls but didn't settle down. She has her share of romances.
Salman Khan is one of the most eligible bachelors. He has had his share of rendezvous romances.
The gorgeous beauty and actress is also enjoying singlehood.
Ameesha has had her share of relationships but neither culminated into marriage.
The Bigg Boss 16 fame has been linked to several Bollywood stars.
Karisma was married but separated. She was linked to a businessman but the actress is enjoying her life.
Karan is a single father to two kids. He remains a bachelor.
The Golmaal actor is also a single father to a son. He has remained unmarried.
Abhay has been linked to various people as well but he has not yet married.
